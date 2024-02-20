Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 296.6% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The firm has a market cap of $151.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.08.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

