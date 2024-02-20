Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $13.78 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,975 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.1% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,519,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,524 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,711,111,000 after acquiring an additional 554,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,952,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,168,863,000 after acquiring an additional 446,689 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.34. 3,993,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,234,718. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.22. The firm has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,793. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.