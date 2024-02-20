Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,142 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.72. 632,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,031. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $251.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

