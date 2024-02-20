Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,416 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 52.3% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,027,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,641,000 after buying an additional 195,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

RARE stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.95. 220,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 477.39% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.44 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

