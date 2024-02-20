Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.4% during the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TMUS traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $161.89. 1,965,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,727,274. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $165.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $32,130,913.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 690,905,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,895,752,057.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,771,434 shares of company stock worth $450,707,053 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

