Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,058,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,453,652. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.34. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

