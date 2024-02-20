Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 401.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,175,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,596. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $83.31. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

