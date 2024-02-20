Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 1,197 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of LCI Industries worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

NYSE LCII traded down $2.61 on Tuesday, hitting $119.46. 88,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,933. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.90. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.83.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

