Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 631 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total value of $2,658,890.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 51,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,020,775.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total transaction of $2,658,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 51,388 shares in the company, valued at $21,020,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,311,230. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TYL traded down $7.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $433.98. 73,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,245. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.06 and a 52-week high of $454.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $423.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.76. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.29.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

