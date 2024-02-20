MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171,368 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $45,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,178,000 after buying an additional 327,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,962,000 after purchasing an additional 72,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,032,000 after purchasing an additional 52,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,433,194.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,683,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,219,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,475,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,433,194.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,683,810 shares in the company, valued at $167,219,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,193 shares of company stock valued at $25,106,817. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.86. 41,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,758. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.60. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

