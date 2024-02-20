MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,907,271 shares in the company, valued at $185,596,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,907,271 shares in the company, valued at $185,596,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,193 shares of company stock worth $25,106,817 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSM

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MSM stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $98.77. 50,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,331. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.96. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.