M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. M&T Bank accounts for about 2.3% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Giverny Capital Inc. owned about 0.21% of M&T Bank worth $43,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,056,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,645,000 after acquiring an additional 595,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,670,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,054,000 after acquiring an additional 402,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,778,000 after acquiring an additional 55,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,866,000 after acquiring an additional 571,869 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 17,405.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,417,000 after buying an additional 5,243,349 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,322 shares of company stock worth $10,460,112. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTB stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.25. The stock had a trading volume of 426,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,841. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $159.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.13.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

