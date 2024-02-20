Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$20.00 at Scotiabank

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MTL. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised shares of Mullen Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities set a C$16.75 price objective on shares of Mullen Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.61.

Mullen Group stock opened at C$14.87 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$12.82 and a 12-month high of C$16.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

