MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.21% from the company’s current price.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the second quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 122.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in MVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 338,100.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.
MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through five segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, Professional Services, Edge Ventures, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.
