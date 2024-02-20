MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MVBF

MVB Financial Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of MVB Financial

MVB Financial stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.52. 1,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,444. The stock has a market cap of $286.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the second quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 122.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in MVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 338,100.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through five segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, Professional Services, Edge Ventures, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.