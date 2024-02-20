MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT Lowered to $4.75

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of MYTE opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.06.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.84 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
