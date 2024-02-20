Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1507 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.
Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
QYLG stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.95. 21,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,230. The stock has a market cap of $110.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93.
Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile
