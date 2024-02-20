National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$107.00 at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$96.00 to C$107.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$106.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$104.41.

National Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.69 on Tuesday, reaching C$104.40. 240,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,975. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$100.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$95.40. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$84.27 and a twelve month high of C$104.83. The stock has a market cap of C$35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$2.59 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 34.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5708955 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

