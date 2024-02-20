National Bankshares Boosts Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$19.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities set a C$16.75 price target on shares of Mullen Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.61.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Mullen Group

Mullen Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of MTL opened at C$14.87 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

About Mullen Group

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.