National Bankshares Cuts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$146.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$152.00 to C$146.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$199.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$164.67.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$140.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.74. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$128.88 and a one year high of C$189.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$142.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$146.08.

In other news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston bought 350 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$143.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,291.50. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

