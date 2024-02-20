National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Up 4.1%

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.20 and last traded at $97.20. Approximately 54,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 84,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.35.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $300.91 million during the quarter.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emil E. Hassan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $663,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National HealthCare

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in National HealthCare by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 1.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in National HealthCare by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

