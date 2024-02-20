Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Cap of $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $31,194.97 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00118938 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00035097 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00020715 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006726 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

