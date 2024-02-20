Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.31 and last traded at $27.31. 396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

Nayax Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41.

Get Nayax alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYAX. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Nayax by 873.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nayax during the third quarter worth $575,000. Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in Nayax by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Nayax by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 924,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 238,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nayax in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.