NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Up 6.6%

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.08. Approximately 188,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 273,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NAMS. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 987.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

