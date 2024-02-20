NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.600-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXRT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

