Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) is Clean Energy Transition LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 946,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the period. Nextracker accounts for about 5.5% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned 1.53% of Nextracker worth $38,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Nextracker during the third quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Nextracker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

Shares of Nextracker stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,142. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion and a PE ratio of 31.64. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

