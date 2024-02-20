Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up to $0.74

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.74, but opened at $0.77. Nikola shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 42,986,253 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

Get Nikola alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nikola

Nikola Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

The company has a market capitalization of $768.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nikola by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,369,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 75,880 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth $1,613,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Nikola by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 594,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 168,513 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Nikola by 5.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,383,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 213,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.