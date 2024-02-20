NiSource (NI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) will be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect NiSource to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NiSource stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. NiSource has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. NiSource’s payout ratio is 71.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NiSource by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,972,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,593 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in NiSource by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 184,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in NiSource by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

