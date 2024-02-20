NiSource (NYSE:NI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on NiSource in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.14%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

