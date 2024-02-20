Niza Global Trading 18% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, Niza Global has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Niza Global has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and $1.86 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niza Global token can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Niza Global Token Profile

Niza Global was first traded on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,999,999,954 with 4,523,443,272.257335 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.01553419 USD and is down -11.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,066,547.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

