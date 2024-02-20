Nordson (NDSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nordson to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nordson Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $264.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11. Nordson has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $267.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,334 shares of company stock worth $2,127,529. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Nordson by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $1,732,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

