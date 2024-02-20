Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock Position Lifted by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 2,765.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 431,948 shares during the quarter. Nordstrom comprises approximately 0.5% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.28% of Nordstrom worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,992,000 after buying an additional 131,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,184,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,477,000 after buying an additional 182,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,866,000 after buying an additional 3,556,576 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,241,000 after purchasing an additional 35,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,552,000 after purchasing an additional 757,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JWN traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.87. 660,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,157. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.58. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $23.53.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

JWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

