North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Increases Dividend to GBX 68.50 Per Share

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 68.50 ($0.86) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from North Atlantic Smaller Cos’s previous dividend of $20.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NAS stock opened at GBX 3,790 ($47.72) on Tuesday. North Atlantic Smaller Cos has a 1 year low of GBX 3,380 ($42.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,040 ($50.87). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,823.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,701.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £509.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8,928.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Get North Atlantic Smaller Cos alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other North Atlantic Smaller Cos news, insider Fiona Gilbert purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,708 ($46.69) per share, for a total transaction of £25,956 ($32,681.94). Corporate insiders own 43.16% of the company’s stock.

About North Atlantic Smaller Cos

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Cos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Cos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.