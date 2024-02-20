NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 27,316 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 501,289 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after buying an additional 50,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 110,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark cut shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ATB Capital set a $33.00 price target on shares of NOV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $17.08. 2,211,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,222. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

