Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1,293.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $122.26. 2,356,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,905,705. The stock has a market cap of $548.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.26.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.