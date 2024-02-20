Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.40.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.
NU opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. NU has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
