Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,644,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 855,318 shares during the period. Washington University raised its holdings in shares of NU by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Washington University now owns 15,816,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,672,000 after buying an additional 2,841,291 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of NU by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,530,000 after buying an additional 16,737,962 shares during the period. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,484,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after buying an additional 103,864 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,389,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. NU has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

