Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stock Position Reduced by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,447 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.07% of Nutrien worth $22,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.62. The stock had a trading volume of 803,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,741. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $83.29.
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.
