Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.38.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
