Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $812.97 million and $123.07 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.15 or 0.05632188 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00074814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00026651 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00014584 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00020089 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000384 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.12374179 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $132,227,081.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.