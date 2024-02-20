ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.07 on Friday. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ObsEva in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ObsEva by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 126,812 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

