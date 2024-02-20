Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Bought by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $937,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 366.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ocular Therapeutix

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $38,431.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,196.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $90,773.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,317.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $38,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,196.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OCUL stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.50. 2,196,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

OCUL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

