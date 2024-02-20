OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stake Raised by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 334.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,232 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.09% of OGE Energy worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 572.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.02. 498,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.4182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

