Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Announces Earnings Results

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.22 million. Oil States International had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Oil States International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OIS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.08. 1,000,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 2.61. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil States International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Oil States International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 433.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 94,145 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 55,327 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 48,544 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

