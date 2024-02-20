OLO (OLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OLO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. OLO has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.95 million, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OLO shares. William Blair lowered OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on OLO in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Insider Activity at OLO

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $48,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,340.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $48,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,340.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $76,833.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 581,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,202.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,977 shares of company stock worth $219,523 in the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in OLO by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in OLO by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in OLO by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in OLO by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OLO by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OLO

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

