Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 4,002 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 793,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,798. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.39 and a beta of 1.58. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 521.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,740,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.56.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

