Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.07.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

J. M. Smucker stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.32. The company had a trading volume of 393,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,525. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $159.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

