Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in DaVita by 5,900.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.15. 323,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.57. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $128.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVA. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

