Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,828 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.22% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 94.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 150.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 73.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

DEI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 495,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,735. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -292.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,269,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

