Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $404.58 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 341.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,208 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises 4.4% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.90% of AutoZone worth $404,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $658,788,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 4,247.1% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,918,000 after buying an additional 138,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 245.7% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,596,000 after buying an additional 119,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,857.12.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $6.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,721.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,039. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,855.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,673.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,597.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

