Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 267.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,101 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,356.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,718,903. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.98. The stock had a trading volume of 652,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,768. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.