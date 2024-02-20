Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 20,550 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,431,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878,833 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,647,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,641,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.06. 5,333,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,556,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $71.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.